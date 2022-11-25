Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Loews by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 89,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 40,961 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.39. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

