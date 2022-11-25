Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 136,207 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 593.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,401,000 after buying an additional 1,490,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth $9,950,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth $9,425,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLR opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.41. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLR. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

