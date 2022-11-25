Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.84 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,946 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,684. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.