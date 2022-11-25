Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.29 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in United Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.35.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Melius initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

