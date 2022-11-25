Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.73 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $14,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Flowserve by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.