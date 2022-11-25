Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.93 Million Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 647.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $50.29.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

