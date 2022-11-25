Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.15 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $15,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS CBOE opened at $124.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

