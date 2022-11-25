Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.20 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $15,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 76,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $55.27 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.04.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.