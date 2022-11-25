Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $15,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,541,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,241,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.99. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

