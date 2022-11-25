Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 832,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,352 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $15,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNCY. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $9,769,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,804,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,612,000 after purchasing an additional 211,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 142,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 82,225 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,819 shares of company stock valued at $280,230. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $21.03 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 131.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

