Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $14,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,908 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $13,642,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.34. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

BCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

