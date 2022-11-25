Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 110,472 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 851,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,472 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -151.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,369 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Stories

