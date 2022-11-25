Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 181,915 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 181,915 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $1,299,000. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 119,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $77,773,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,828,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HBI opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.