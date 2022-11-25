Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,741 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PTC by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $124.18 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $133.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day moving average is $113.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at PTC

Several research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,861 shares of company stock valued at $26,817,964. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.