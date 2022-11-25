Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,679 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 3.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GATX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

GATX opened at $111.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.19. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.07.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 44.54%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

