Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,080 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,420 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,763 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $43.06 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

