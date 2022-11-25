Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,584 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 117,785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $14,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Umpqua by 14.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 245,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Umpqua by 5.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 97.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 134,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 66,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Umpqua Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

