Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 275,193 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $14,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,714,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 192,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRTO opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,862. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

