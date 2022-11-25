Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 110,578 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,463,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,073,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after buying an additional 1,016,467 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,093,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,848,000 after buying an additional 757,809 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,422,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after buying an additional 584,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after buying an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Uniti Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.59%.

About Uniti Group

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

