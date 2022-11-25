Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,414 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,414 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 31.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPX opened at $31.87 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

