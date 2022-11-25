Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,439 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,439 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $14,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brady by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brady by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 142,696 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Brady by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 31,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Brady by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Brady stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.11 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.