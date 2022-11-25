Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,762 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,762 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on THS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at $309,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

