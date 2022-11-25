Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 48,689 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,689 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

