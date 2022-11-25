Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $14,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in APA by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.70.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

