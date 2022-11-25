Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $15,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNFI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

