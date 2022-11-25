Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 30,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $298,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $864,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $864,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Callon Petroleum Profile

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.