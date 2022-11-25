Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $6,430,209.12 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 285,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $6,430,209.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,887,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,821,232.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.99. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. BTIG Research increased their price target on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after buying an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 967.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 724,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

