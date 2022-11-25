PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Up to $45.57

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.57, but opened at $46.90. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 729 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRCT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

