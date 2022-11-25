PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Up to $45.57

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.57, but opened at $46.90. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 729 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on PRCT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.
Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.