Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,207 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $31,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,471,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Qorvo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.78.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.