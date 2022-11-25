Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stake Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 112.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 10.5% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.85.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.15. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

