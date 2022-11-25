Randall J. Hogan Sells 97,388 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

NVT stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 966,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,605,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 65.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 14.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

