Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Lessened by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,916,000 after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $10,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average is $135.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

