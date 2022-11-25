Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 907,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,238,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,043,000 after acquiring an additional 297,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after acquiring an additional 787,907 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 312,668 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,209,000 after acquiring an additional 87,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,070,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after acquiring an additional 444,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $14.94 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Citigroup cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

