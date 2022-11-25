RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in RH by 362.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in RH by 33.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of RH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $328.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.81.

RH Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RH opened at $276.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $658.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. RH’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,079 shares of company stock worth $3,801,767. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

