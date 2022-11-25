Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Set at $8.00 by UBS Group

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) received a $8.00 target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RKT. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,821,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,829,821.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 985,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,860,223. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.