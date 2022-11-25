Roger A. Krone Sells 13,239 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,476,861.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leidos Stock Up 0.1 %

Leidos stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.19.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

