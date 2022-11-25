Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $56.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -408.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

