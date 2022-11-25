Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sabre by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,617,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,496,000 after acquiring an additional 206,725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sabre by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,990,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after acquiring an additional 243,134 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sabre by 108.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,903,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Sabre by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,800,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,646 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Stock Performance

SABR opened at $5.25 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sabre Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

