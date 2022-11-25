Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

