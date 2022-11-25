Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

