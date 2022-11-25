Sean Michael Oconnor Sells 18,600 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

StoneX Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $100.33 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.52. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

About StoneX Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.