SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Raised to $63.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,486 shares of company stock worth $5,415,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 60,271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

