Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,167 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO opened at $26.99 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

