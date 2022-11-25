Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 5,499 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 42.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,710 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

