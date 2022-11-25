Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 266.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 60,386 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $51.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.