Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 242.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

NYSE NTR opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.12. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

