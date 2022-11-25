Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Elastic were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 199.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 88.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth $217,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. Elastic has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $162.46.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

