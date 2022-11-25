Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,139 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.