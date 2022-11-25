Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,431 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

ALLY opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

