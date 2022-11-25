Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,874 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.